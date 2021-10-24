Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Actor Alesh Sanni laments about the high cost of housing in Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - Actor Alesh Sanni has taken to social media to lament about the high cost of housing in Nigeria. In a video shared on his Instagram page, Alesh lamented the high cost of rent in all parts of the country, particularly in Lagos. Alesh said houses on the ...

2 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Actor Alesh Sanni laments about the high cost of housing in Nigeria Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Actor Alesh Sanni laments about the high cost of housing in Nigeria
Actor Alesh Sanni complains about the high cost of housing in Nigeria. Gist Reel:
Actor Alesh Sanni complains about the high cost of housing in Nigeria.
Actor Alesh Sanni Cries Out About The High Cost Of Housing In Nigeria (Video) Republican Nigeria:
Actor Alesh Sanni Cries Out About The High Cost Of Housing In Nigeria (Video)
Actor Alesh Sanni Cries Out About The High Cost Of Housing In Nigeria (Video) Tori News:
Actor Alesh Sanni Cries Out About The High Cost Of Housing In Nigeria (Video)
‘People are suffering’ Actor, Alesh laments over the high cost of renting house in Lagos Kemi Filani Blog:
‘People are suffering’ Actor, Alesh laments over the high cost of renting house in Lagos


   More Picks
1 Abducted Umuahia Catholic priest regains freedom after 10 days in captivity - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
2 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 15 hours ago
3 Declare bandits, kidnappers as terrorists to effectively fight insecurity, Assembly Speakers tell Buhari - Nigerian Tribune, 24 hours ago
4 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 17 hours ago
5 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 12 hours ago
6 David Beckham gets £150million deal to be face of the Qatar 2022 World Cup - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
7 Why I Believe Buhari Government Knows Bandits Terrorising Northern Nigeria—Nollywood Actor, Chiwetalu Agu - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
8 We are currently investigating what actually took place - Chrisland schools Lagos reacts to Mercy Johnson Okojie's bullying allegation - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
9 “Kano Will Support Tinubu’s Presidential Ambition” – Kano Assembly Speaker - Miss Petite Nigeria Blog, 22 hours ago
10 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 15 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info