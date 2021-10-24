Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

International Criminal Court: Prosecutor seeks investigation into abduction of school children in northern Nigeria
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) is set to seek authorisation from the Pre-Trial Chamber of the court to open an investigation into cases of abduction of school children in Northern Nigeria. The Prosecutor says it will also ...

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

   More Picks
1 2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 15 hours ago
4 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Procurement: 6 best performing Nigerian universities named centres of excellence - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Consistent attacks on prisons coordinated, planned to ridicule Nigeria govt ― Interior Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Many Northerners Consider Buhari's Years In Office As A Waste—Ex-House Of Representatives' Speaker, Na'Abba - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
