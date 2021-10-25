Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


“I can never understand why single women find married men attractive” – Reality star, Tochi blows hot
News photo Yaba Left Online  - Big Brother Naija star, Tochi has expressed concern on why single women often find married men attractive for a relationship.

3 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I don’t understand why single women find married men attractive” — Tochi blows hot over Maria’s husband snatching saga The Info NG:
“I don’t understand why single women find married men attractive” — Tochi blows hot over Maria’s husband snatching saga
"I can never understand why single women find married men attractive" — Reality star, Tochi fumes Gist Reel:
"I can never understand why single women find married men attractive" — Reality star, Tochi fumes
“I can never understand why single women find married men attractive” – Reality star, Tochi blows hot Naija Parrot:
“I can never understand why single women find married men attractive” – Reality star, Tochi blows hot


   More Picks
1 2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field - Linda Ikeji Blog, 5 hours ago
2 Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. - Daily Trust, 19 hours ago
3 Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) - Nigerian Wedding's Blog, 15 hours ago
4 FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) - Information Nigeria, 20 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution - The Herald, 18 hours ago
6 Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district - Vanguard News, 18 hours ago
7 Procurement: 6 best performing Nigerian universities named centres of excellence - Legit, 2 hours ago
8 Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo - Nigerian Tribune, 18 hours ago
9 Consistent attacks on prisons coordinated, planned to ridicule Nigeria govt ― Interior Minister - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
10 Many Northerners Consider Buhari's Years In Office As A Waste—Ex-House Of Representatives' Speaker, Na'Abba - Sahara Reporters, 21 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info