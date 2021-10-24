Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Procurement: 6 best performing Nigerian universities named centres of excellence
Legit
- ATBU, ABU, FUAM, FUTO, UNIBEN and UNILAG have been selected by the National Universities Commission (NUC) as centres of excellence in terms of procurement.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
NUC picks 6 varsities for standards enhancement programme
Leadership:
NUC Picks 6 Varsities As Centres Of Excellence In Procurement
This Day:
CBN’s Centres of Excellence Initiative in Nigerian Universities
Independent:
NUC Picks 6 Varsities For Standards Enhancement Programme
News Diary Online:
NUC picks 6 varsities for standards enhancement programme
The Eagle Online:
NUC picks six varsities for standards enhancement programme
The Street Journal:
NUC Picks 6 Varsities For Standards Enhancement Programme
PM News:
NUC picks UNILAG, 5 others for standards enhancement programme - P.M. News
Daily Nigerian:
NUC selects 6 varsities for standards enhancement program
More Picks
1
2023: Yoruba Muslims will not vote for Christian presidential candidates from the Southwest - MURIC sites Tinubu as an example of Yoruba Muslims to field -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
5 hours ago
2
Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, has ordered that Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) cameras be installed in all the custodial facilities in the state. -
Daily Trust,
19 hours ago
3
Singer, Bella Shmurda offers scholarship to viral little kid who sang and danced to his song (Video) -
Nigerian Wedding's Blog,
15 hours ago
4
FIRSTBANK Partners Nibss To Drive Digital Payment Convenience With Nigeria Quick Response (Nqr) -
Information Nigeria,
20 hours ago
5
Nnamdi Kanu’s release: VON DG urges IPOB members to seek political solution -
The Herald,
18 hours ago
6
Cross River PDP receives over 5,000 APC returnees from one Senatorial district -
Vanguard News,
18 hours ago
7
Procurement: 6 best performing Nigerian universities named centres of excellence -
Legit,
2 hours ago
8
Osun police re-arrest 13 fleeing inmates from Abolongo prison in Oyo -
Nigerian Tribune,
18 hours ago
9
Consistent attacks on prisons coordinated, planned to ridicule Nigeria govt ― Interior Minister -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
10
Many Northerners Consider Buhari's Years In Office As A Waste—Ex-House Of Representatives' Speaker, Na'Abba -
Sahara Reporters,
21 hours ago
