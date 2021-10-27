Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra 2021: Ohanaeze sends message to Igbo leaders, calls emergency meeting over IPOB’s sit-at-home order
News photo Legit  - Ohaneze Ndigbo has appealed to the Indigenous People of Biafra to reconsider the 7-day sit-at-home order in the Southeast region ahead of the Anambra election.

24 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sit At Home: Ohaneze begs IPOB to change stance so Anambra governorship election can hold Linda Ikeji Blog:
Sit At Home: Ohaneze begs IPOB to change stance so Anambra governorship election can hold
Sit-at-home order: Enemies The Punch:
Sit-at-home order: Enemies'll ‘cook’ Anambra election results - Igbo elders
Ohaneze begs IPOB to change stance so Anambra governorship election can hold Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Ohaneze begs IPOB to change stance so Anambra governorship election can hold
Sit-at-home order will allow our enemies ‘cook’ Anambra election results – Igbo elders warn Nigerian Eye:
Sit-at-home order will allow our enemies ‘cook’ Anambra election results – Igbo elders warn
Anambra Poll: Suspend Your Sit-at-home Order, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Begs IPOB News Break:
Anambra Poll: Suspend Your Sit-at-home Order, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Begs IPOB
IPOB Sit-at-home: Igbo Elders Laments Over Potential Rigging of Anambra Election Anaedo Online:
IPOB Sit-at-home: Igbo Elders Laments Over Potential Rigging of Anambra Election
Sit At Home: Ohaneze Begs IPOB to Allow Governorship Election Take Place In Anambra Tori News:
Sit At Home: Ohaneze Begs IPOB to Allow Governorship Election Take Place In Anambra


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 6 hours ago
6 Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute - The Cable, 21 hours ago
8 After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info