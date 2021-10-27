Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Kano Government Shuts Down Hospital Over Death Cases
Sahara Reporters
- Kano Government Shuts Down Hospital Over Death Cases
23 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Trust:
Kano shuts private hospital over death cases
Linda Ikeji Blog:
Private hospital shut down in Kano over death cases
Information Nigeria:
Kano Shuts Private Hospital Over Death Cases
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Kano Government shuts down hospital over death cases | Ladun Liadi's Blog
MetroStar Nigeria:
Kano shuts hospital over death cases
Republican Nigeria:
Kano State Government Shuts Down Hospital…You Won’t Believe Why
Tori News:
Kano State Government Shuts Down Hospital...You Won't Believe Why
More Picks
1
Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
6
Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
8
After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...