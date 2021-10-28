Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Repentant Boko Haram Fighters Should Have A Faculty In Nigerian Army University — Gombe Governor
Sahara Reporters  - Gombe State Governor Inuwa Yahaya




Governor Muhammadu Yahaya of Gombe State says the De-radicalisation, Rehabilitation and Reintegration Camp for repentant Boko Haram members located at Kwami Local Government Area of the ...

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

