Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Insecurity: 12 Million Nigerian Children Are Traumatised And Afraid Of Attending School – President Buhari
News photo Oyo Gist  - Oyogist com has learned that President Buhari has revealed that about 12 million children in the country are scared of attending schools following the incessant abduction of pupils by bandits and terrorists.

23 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 50%

 Additional Sources

12 million children Africa News:
12 million children 'afraid' to go to school in Nigeria
12 Million Nigerian Children are afraid of attending School – President Buhari Osmek News:
12 Million Nigerian Children are afraid of attending School – President Buhari
Over 12 million children are afraid of attending school in Nigeria — President Buhari Instablog 9ja:
Over 12 million children are afraid of attending school in Nigeria — President Buhari
12 million Nigerian teenagers are afraid of attending school – President Buhari laments. GQ Buzz:
12 million Nigerian teenagers are afraid of attending school – President Buhari laments.
12 Million Nigerian Children Are Afraid Of Going To School – President Buhari Reveals Naija on Point:
12 Million Nigerian Children Are Afraid Of Going To School – President Buhari Reveals
Over 12m Children Traumatised, Afraid Of Going To School – Buhari Infotrust News:
Over 12m Children Traumatised, Afraid Of Going To School – Buhari
12 million Nigerian children are afraid of attending school – President Buhari National Daily:
12 million Nigerian children are afraid of attending school – President Buhari


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 6 hours ago
6 Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute - The Cable, 21 hours ago
8 After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info