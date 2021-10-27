Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Pete Edochie made us tough, actor Yul hails father
News photo The Punch  - Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has hailed his father and veteran colleague, Pete, for the discipline he meted out on his children while they were younger.

