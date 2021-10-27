Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute
News photo The Cable  - The tax appeal tribunal (TAT) struck out appeal instituted by Multichoice Africa where it challenged the assessment of FIRS over $123.7m VAT.

