Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
COVID-19: 4th wave imminent as Lagos begins vaccination of 4m residents
Daily Trust
- Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said there is a possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 as the Yuletide approaches.
17 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme
Daily Times:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme
The Punch:
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates mass campaign against COVID-19
Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: "Lagos State At Risk Of Fourth Wave" - Sanwo-Olu
Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos Govt warns of imminent 4th wave of covid-19
The Eagle Online:
Lagos launches mass vaccination campaign against COVID
PM News:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of imminent fourth wave - P.M. News
TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: SANWO-OLU LAUNCHES MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME, TARGETS 4 MILLION LAGOSIANS BEFORE YEAR END
Infotrust News:
COVID-19: 4th Wave Imminent As Lagos Begins Vaccination Of 4m Residents
More Picks
1
Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
7 hours ago
2
Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
6 hours ago
3
Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
4 hours ago
4
Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch -
Legit,
4 hours ago
5
COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme -
Leadership,
6 hours ago
6
Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day -
Nigerian Tribune,
20 hours ago
7
MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute -
The Cable,
21 hours ago
8
After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism -
The Punch,
15 hours ago
9
Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
1 hour ago
10
Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...