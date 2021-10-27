Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


COVID-19: 4th wave imminent as Lagos begins vaccination of 4m residents
News photo Daily Trust  - Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State on Wednesday said there is a possibility of a fourth wave of COVID-19 as the Yuletide approaches.

17 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme Nigerian Tribune:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme Daily Times:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu launches mass vaccination programme
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates mass campaign against COVID-19 The Punch:
Sanwo-Olu inaugurates mass campaign against COVID-19
COVID-19: "Lagos State At Risk Of Fourth Wave" - Sanwo-Olu Biz Watch Nigeria:
COVID-19: "Lagos State At Risk Of Fourth Wave" - Sanwo-Olu
Lagos Govt warns of imminent 4th wave of covid-19 Ripples Nigeria:
Lagos Govt warns of imminent 4th wave of covid-19
Lagos launches mass vaccination campaign against COVID The Eagle Online:
Lagos launches mass vaccination campaign against COVID
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of imminent fourth wave - P.M. News PM News:
COVID-19: Sanwo-Olu warns of imminent fourth wave - P.M. News
COVID-19: SANWO-OLU LAUNCHES MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME, TARGETS 4 MILLION LAGOSIANS BEFORE YEAR END TV360 Nigeria:
COVID-19: SANWO-OLU LAUNCHES MASS VACCINATION PROGRAMME, TARGETS 4 MILLION LAGOSIANS BEFORE YEAR END
COVID-19: 4th Wave Imminent As Lagos Begins Vaccination Of 4m Residents Infotrust News:
COVID-19: 4th Wave Imminent As Lagos Begins Vaccination Of 4m Residents


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 6 hours ago
6 Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute - The Cable, 21 hours ago
8 After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info