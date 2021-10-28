Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism
News photo The Punch  - The Central Bank of Nigeria says it will not bear any liability for any interruption, loss of revenue or loss of services arising from the use of the eNaira website.

15 hours ago
