News at a Glance
Court orders 21 commercial banks not to release N11.9bn to fleeing couple accused of duping investors over N22bn
The News Guru
- A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Osborne area in Ikoyi has restrained all commercial banks in the country from releasing funds totalling N11.795 billion to Nigerian couple
Read full article Court orders 21 commercial banks not to release N11 ...
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
50%
Additional Sources
The Eagle Online:
N22b fraud: Court bars banks from releasing N11.79b to fleeing couple
The Street Journal:
22bn fraud: Court bars banks from releasing funds to fleeing couple of Imagine Global company
MetroStar Nigeria:
N22bn fraud: Court freezes fleeing couple’s N11.79bn in banks
DNL Legal and Style:
Alleged Investment Fraud: Court Bars Banks from Releasing N11.79bn To Couple
Republican Nigeria:
Court Stops Release Of N11.79bn To Couple Bamise And Elizabeth Ajetunmobi
Tori News:
Court Stops Release Of N11.79bn To Couple Bamise And Elizabeth Ajetunmobi
