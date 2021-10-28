Court orders 21 commercial banks not to release N11.9bn to fleeing couple accused of duping investors over N22bn

Read full article Court orders 21 commercial banks not to release N11 ... The News Guru - A Lagos State High Court sitting at the Osborne area in Ikoyi has restrained all commercial banks in the country from releasing funds totalling N11.795 billion to Nigerian coupleRead full article Court orders 21 commercial banks not to release N11 ...



News Credibility Score: 50%