Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Billionaire's daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her
Gist Reel  - Billionaire's daughter and Disc Jockey, Cuppy recently took to Twitter to outline the benefit any man would derive from dating her.

6 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her Yaba Left Online:
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her
Uproar as Dj Cuppy shares the benefit of dating her Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Uproar as Dj Cuppy shares the benefit of dating her
Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her Luci Post:
Billionaire’s daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her Naija Parrot:
Billionaire daughter, DJ Cuppy lists benefit any man would derive from dating her
Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Reveals Benefit Any Man Would Derive From Dating Her Republican Nigeria:
Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Reveals Benefit Any Man Would Derive From Dating Her
Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Reveals Benefit Any Man Would Derive From Dating Her Tori News:
Billionaire’s Daughter, DJ Cuppy Reveals Benefit Any Man Would Derive From Dating Her
Uproar as Dj Cuppy shares the benefit of dating her Kemi Filani Blog:
Uproar as Dj Cuppy shares the benefit of dating her


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 6 hours ago
6 Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute - The Cable, 21 hours ago
8 After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info