Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


PICTORIAL: Buhari performs lesser hajj in Makkah, Saudi Arabia
News photo The Punch  - The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has arrived at Makkah, Saudi Arabia, to perform the Umrah (lesser hajj) as earlier scheduled.

18 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Channels Television:
PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Makkah For Lesser Hajj
President Buhari arrives Makkah for lesser Hajj Daily Times:
President Buhari arrives Makkah for lesser Hajj
Buhari, Tinubu, Dangote perform Lesser Hajj Prompt News:
Buhari, Tinubu, Dangote perform Lesser Hajj
Buhari, Dangote, Pantami, others perform Lesser Hajj TV360 Nigeria:
Buhari, Dangote, Pantami, others perform Lesser Hajj
Buhari prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria as he performs lesser Hajj Pulse Nigeria:
Buhari prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria as he performs lesser Hajj
PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Makkah For Lesser Hajj Global Village Extra:
PHOTOS: Buhari Arrives In Makkah For Lesser Hajj
President Buhari Arrives Makkah For Lesser Hajj Naija News:
President Buhari Arrives Makkah For Lesser Hajj


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 18 hours ago
8 Actress Omoni Oboli and husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 166 infections Wednesday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
10 Oyo jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service releases names and photos of escapees - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info