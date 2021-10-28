Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000 Linda Ikeji Blog - The life of a young Nigerian artiste has been cut short after he was allegedly crushed to death by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force. Bereaved family members of the deceased, Ifeanyi Kalu, alleged he was on his way to work in the Ilupeju area of ...



News Credibility Score: 99%