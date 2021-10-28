Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000
Linda Ikeji Blog  - The life of a young Nigerian artiste has been cut short after he was allegedly crushed to death by personnel of the Nigerian Air Force. Bereaved family members of the deceased, Ifeanyi Kalu, alleged he was on his way to work in the Ilupeju area of ...

4 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000 Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000
Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000 My Celebrity & I:
Air Force officials on BRT lane accused of crushing Lagos artiste then offering his bereaved family N200,000
Nigeria Air Force offers N200,000 to family of Lagos artiste crushed to death by officers driving on BRT lane The Street Journal:
Nigeria Air Force offers N200,000 to family of Lagos artiste crushed to death by officers driving on BRT lane
Air Force Denies Its Vehicle Crushed Man To Death In Lagos, ‘Offers Family N200,000’ News Break:
Air Force Denies Its Vehicle Crushed Man To Death In Lagos, ‘Offers Family N200,000’
Air Force officials on BRT lane kill Lagos artiste, offer family N200,000 Within Nigeria:
Air Force officials on BRT lane kill Lagos artiste, offer family N200,000
National Daily:
Air Force officials accused of crushing Lagos artist, offer bereaved family N200,000


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 7 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 6 hours ago
3 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 4 hours ago
4 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 4 hours ago
5 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 6 hours ago
6 Senate moves to increase cost of feeding prisoners to N1,000 per day - Nigerian Tribune, 20 hours ago
7 MultiChoice Africa heads to court as tribunal strikes out appeal over $342m VAT dispute - The Cable, 21 hours ago
8 After 48hrs, eNaira app removed from Google Store amid criticism - The Punch, 15 hours ago
9 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 1 hour ago
10 Adeyinka Alaseyori celebrates Tope Alabi months after she criticized her for referring to God as "Oniduro mi" in a song - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info