News at a Glance
Student bags six-month jail term for stealing sewing machine
The Punch
- An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced an 18-year-old student, Solomon Paul, to six months imprisonment for stealing a sewing machine worth N70,000.
16 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Student bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing sewing machine
Daily Post:
18-year-old student jailed for stealing sewing machine in Jos
Ripples Nigeria:
18-yr-old sentenced to six months in prison for stealing sewing machine
The Eagle Online:
Student bags 6 months imprisonment for stealing sewing machine
Republican Nigeria:
Student Bags Six-month Jail Term For Stealing Sewing Machine
Within Nigeria:
Student bags six-month jail term for stealing sewing machine
Fresh Reporters:
18-year-old Student Jailed For Stealing Sewing Machine In Jos
Tori News:
Student Bags Six-month Jail Term For Stealing Sewing Machine
