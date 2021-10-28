Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Student bags six-month jail term for stealing sewing machine
News photo The Punch  - An Upper Area Court sitting in Kasuwan Nama, Jos, on Thursday sentenced an 18-year-old student, Solomon Paul, to six months imprisonment for stealing a sewing machine worth N70,000.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

