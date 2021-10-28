Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Igboho's Witch Doctor Arrested By Nigeria's Secret Police, DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown— Mother
Sahara Reporters  - A young man, Dada Fasoto Arifanlajogun who is said to be the witch doctor who 'spiritually fortifies' Yoruba agitator, Sunday Adeyemo, aka Sunday Igboho has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) since he was arrested three ...

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Sunday Igboho’s Babalawo Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo) Naija Loaded:
Sunday Igboho’s Babalawo Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo)
Salone:
UPDATE – Igboho’s Witch Doctor Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo)
Igboho’s Witch Doctor Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo) Republican Nigeria:
Igboho’s Witch Doctor Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo)
Igboho Tori News:
Igboho's Witch Doctor Arrested By DSS 3 Months Ago, His Whereabouts Unknown (Photo)


   More Picks
1 Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria - Linda Ikeji Blog, 18 hours ago
3 Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
4 Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover - Linda Ikeji Blog, 13 hours ago
5 Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
6 Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch - Legit, 16 hours ago
7 COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme - Leadership, 18 hours ago
8 Actress Omoni Oboli and husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
9 COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 166 infections Wednesday - Premium Times, 20 hours ago
10 Oyo jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service releases names and photos of escapees - Within Nigeria, 20 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info