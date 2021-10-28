Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Update: Man who organised doomed flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted; faces 5-years in prison
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The businessman and pilot who organised the flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala has been found guilty of endangering the safety of the aircraft.
David Henderson, 67, was convi
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Guardian:
Businessman who organised flight that killed footballer Emiliano Sala convicted
Vanguard News:
Man who organised doomed flight which killed footballer Sala convicted
The Herald:
Man who organised doomed flight which killed footballer Sala convicted | herald.ng
PM News:
Emiliano Sala: Flight organiser David Henderson found guilty - P.M. News
News Break:
Organisers of Flight For Cardiff' Emiliano Sala Convicted Over Plane Deaths
More Picks
1
Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
8
Actress Omoni Oboli and husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 166 infections Wednesday -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
10
Oyo jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service releases names and photos of escapees -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...