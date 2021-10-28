Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Singer Burna Boy has taken to his Instastory to celebrate his sister Nissi, as she announced that she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover.
Nissi who reveal
13 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Burna boy hails sister, Nissi, for creating new Range Rover design
The Will:
Burna Boy Celebrates Sister For Creating New Range Rover Design
News Breakers:
Burna boy hails Nissi for being part of Range Rover design
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy hails his sister, Nissi for her contribution to the new Range Rover vehicle »
Legit 9ja:
Burna Boys Reveals His Sister, Nissi Designed The Latest Range Rover Vehicle.(PHOTOS)
Jaguda.com:
Nissi Reveals Her Contribution to The New 2022 Range Rover SV Autobiography Vehicle Design
Naija on Point:
Burna Boy Celebrates His Sister Nissi For Designing The New Range Rover
Affairs TV:
My Little Sister Among Designers Of The New Range Rover – Burna Boy
Ladun Liadi Blog:
Burna Boy celebrates his sister for designing the new Range Rover | Ladun Liadi's Blog
Gist Reel:
Singer, Burna Boy celebrates sister, Nissi for being part of team that designed new Range Rover SUV
Republican Nigeria:
Burna Boy Celebrates His Sister As She Announces She’s Part Of The Team That Designed The 2022 Range Rover
Global Village Extra:
Singer Burna Boy Hails Sister Nissi For Designing New Range Rover
Tori News:
Burna Boy Celebrates His Sister As She Announces She's Part Of The Team That Designed The 2022 Range Rover
Kemi Filani Blog:
'Family of African giants' Reactions as singer Burna boy celebrates his sister for being part of the team that designed the new Range Rover - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Ike Onyema claims he was cancelled by Big Brother Naija organisers and explains why -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
Photos of President Buhari in Saudi Arabia as he prays for everlasting peace in Nigeria -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
18 hours ago
3
Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
4
Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
13 hours ago
5
Anthony Joshua announces he is willing to fight Deontay Wilder next year -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
6
Make her happy in case of EFCC: Funny reactions as Zlatan gifts lawyer multi-million naira Rolex wristwatch -
Legit,
16 hours ago
7
COVID-19: Sanwo-OIu Targets 4 Million Lagosians In Mass Vaccination Programme -
Leadership,
18 hours ago
8
Actress Omoni Oboli and husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
9
COVID-19: Nigeria records two deaths, 166 infections Wednesday -
Premium Times,
20 hours ago
10
Oyo jailbreak: Nigerian Correctional Service releases names and photos of escapees -
Within Nigeria,
20 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...