Troops eliminate 38 terrorists, 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks – DHQ — NEWSVERGE
News photo News Verge  - Defence Headquarters says the troops of Operation Hadin Kai have in the last two weeks, eliminated no fewer than 38 Boko Haram/Islamic States West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists including ISWAP leader, Bako. The Acting Director, Defence Media ...

