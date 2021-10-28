Wike, Makinde, Tambuwal, Ikpeazu Storm Ondo State To ‘Bring’ Former Governor Back To PDP Naija News - Speculations about the imminent defection of a former Governor of Ondo State, Olusegun Mimiko to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) received another boost on Thursday. This is as four Governors belonging to PDP stormed Ondo State where they held a ...



News Credibility Score: 99%