FBNHoldings appoints Nnamdi Okonkwo as GMD, renews Adeduntan’s apppointment The News Guru - The Board of FBN Holdings Plc (FBNHoldings) has appointed the immediate past Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Plc., Mr. Nnamdi Okonkwo as its Group Managing Director.



News Credibility Score: 99%