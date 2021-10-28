Post News
News at a Glance
Plateau Govt Hails Speaker Sanda, Elected 8 Members Elected by 8 out of
The Nigeria Lawyer
- Prof. Danladi Atu, Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, on Thursday in Jos congratulated the new Speaker of Plateau State House of Assembly, Yakubu Sanda, on his election.
21 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
Confusion as 6 of 24 lawmakers impeach Plateau Speaker, Abok
The Sun:
Plateau Assembly impeach Speaker, elect Yakubu Sanda
Ripples Nigeria:
Plateau Speaker impeached over corruption allegations
PM News:
Plateau govt hails speaker Sanda, elected by 8 members - P.M. News
The Will:
Drama As Impeached Plateau Speaker Suspends Six Lawmakers
Naija News:
Gov. Lalong Reacts As Plateau Assembly Impeaches Speaker, Appoints New One
Global Village Extra:
Plateau Assembly Lawmakers Impeach Speaker
Kemi Filani Blog:
Plateau Speaker, Ayuba impeached amidst alleged battle with Gov. Lalong - Kemi Filani News
More Picks
1
Burna Boy celebrates his sister as she announces she's part of the team that designed the 2022 Range Rover -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
2
Anambra governorship election is more expensive than that of Edo and Ondo - INEC -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
Gernot Rohr includes Ighalo in Nigeria's 2022 World Cup qualifiers squad for Cape Verde and Liberia games as he's set to come out of retirement -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
2 hours ago
4
Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed -
The Punch,
10 hours ago
5
Actress Omoni Oboli and husband celebrate 21st wedding anniversary -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
6
Troops eliminate 38 terrorists, 1,199 surrender in 2 weeks – DHQ — NEWSVERGE -
News Verge,
23 hours ago
7
Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF -
Vanguard News,
6 hours ago
8
Buhari Reportedly Escapes Plan Crash As Presidential Jet Develops Fault -
Daily Times,
20 hours ago
9
Anxiety heightens over PDP convention as Appeal Court reserves judgment again in Secondus' suit -
Nigerian Tribune,
19 hours ago
10
Tension In Edo State Prison As Police, Army Operatives Foil Attempted Jailbreak -
Sahara Reporters,
19 hours ago
