Nigerian man wanted for alleged fraud, forgery arrested at airport while trying to flee Kenya
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - A Nigerian man who allegedly attempted to defraud a nut processing company of Sh35.9 Million was arrested by detectives at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport as he tried to flee Kenya on Wednesday, October 27.

