Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
News photo The Guardian  - Facebook changed its parent company name to "Meta" on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.

16 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Facebook Rebrands, Changes Name To Leadership:
Facebook Rebrands, Changes Name To 'Meta'
Revolution As Facebook Rebrands, Changes Name To Meta News Break:
Revolution As Facebook Rebrands, Changes Name To Meta
Facebook changes name to Meta Platforms News Wire NGR:
Facebook changes name to Meta Platforms
Facebook change its company name to Meta. The name change was announced at the Facebook Connect augmented and virtual reality conference. Pulse Nigeria:
Facebook change its company name to Meta. The name change was announced at the Facebook Connect augmented and virtual reality conference.
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New Holding company for WhatsApp and Instagram Oyo Gist:
Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg Unveils New Holding company for WhatsApp and Instagram
Facebook Changes Parent Company Name To Meta Infotrust News:
Facebook Changes Parent Company Name To Meta
Facebook Changes Its Name To ‘Meta’ in Rebranding Exercise Instablog 9ja:
Facebook Changes Its Name To ‘Meta’ in Rebranding Exercise


