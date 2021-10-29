Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

"Actresses plenty for this country" Halima Abubakar writes
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Halima Abubakar has said that the actresses in Nigeria are too many. The actress made this stament on her Instagram Stories. She added that she doesn't know 80% of the actresses in Nigeria.

