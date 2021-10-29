Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims
News photo Daily Post  - The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has claimed there is a clandestine plan by the Nigerian government to eliminate lawyers representing their leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. This was contained in a statement signed by IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful and ...

