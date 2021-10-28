Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Nigeria is in a mess, it’s disintegrating before our very eyes– Prof. Soyinka
Nigerian Eye  - Wole Soyinka, Nobel laureate, says Nigeria is “in a mess”. He spoke on Thursday at a media briefing held at the Freedom Park in Lagos. Soyinka, who said the present administration doesn’t appear to have a grasp of solutions to the country’s challenges, ...

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Nigeria is in a mess. Linda Ikeji Blog:
Nigeria is in a mess.
Nigeria is in a mess – Soyinka The News:
Nigeria is in a mess – Soyinka
Nigeria disintegrating before our very eyes –Soyinka Champion Newspapers:
Nigeria disintegrating before our very eyes –Soyinka
Nigeria is in a mess. Olajide TV:
Nigeria is in a mess.
Nigeria Is In Mess, It’s Disintegrating Before Our Eyes Because Of Buhari – Soyinka Kanyi Daily:
Nigeria Is In Mess, It’s Disintegrating Before Our Eyes Because Of Buhari – Soyinka
Nigeria is in a mess. GQ Buzz:
Nigeria is in a mess.
Nigeria is in a mess. Monte Oz Live:
Nigeria is in a mess.
Nigeria is in a mess. Studio CB55:
Nigeria is in a mess.


   More Picks
1 Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info