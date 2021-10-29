Post News
News at a Glance
After singer Burna Boy's sister, meet 2nd Nigerian that designed the New Range Rover, many celebrate him
Legit
- Nigerians have taken to social media to celebrate their countryman identified as TY Beetseh for leading one of the teams that designed the New Range Rover.
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Burna Boy gifts sister his Bentley to celebrate Range Rover success
PM News:
Burna Boy celebrates sister's feat with Bentley gift - P.M. News
The Will:
Burna Boy Gifts Sister Bentley To Celebrate Range Rover Success
Correct NG:
Burna Boy gifts sister his Bentley to celebrate her for being part of design team for 2022 Range Rover
Oyo Gist:
Burna Boy gifts sister his Bentley to celebrate Range Rover success
Mp3 Bullet:
Burna Boy gifts sister, Nissi his Bentley to celebrate her recent success »
Infotrust News:
Burna Boy Gifts Sister His Bentley To Celebrate Range Rover success
Global Village Extra:
Burna Boy Gifts Sister Bentley To Celebrate Her New Achievement
Republican Nigeria:
Singer, Burna Boy Gifts Sister His Bentley To Celebrate Range Rover Success
Tori News:
Singer, Burna Boy Gifts Sister His Bentley To Celebrate Range Rover Success
More Picks
1
Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
"Actresses plenty for this country" Halima Abubakar writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
After singer Burna Boy's sister, meet 2nd Nigerian that designed the New Range Rover, many celebrate him -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
17 hours ago
7
Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu must not die, grant him amnesty – Mbaka tells Buhari [VIDEO -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
