Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
"I put my faith to work" Woman who graduated with 5.00 CGPA and was declared the Vice Chancellor for one day at her Univeristy reveals how she did it
Linda Ikeji Blog
- A woman who graduated with 5.00 CGPA has disclosed how she did it.
Kaitlin Akwada graduated with a perfect score from Godfrey Okoye University and was made the school's Vice Chanc
10 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Yaba Left Online:
"I put my faith to work" – Woman who graduated with 5.00 CGPA and was declared the Vice Chancellor for one day at her University reveals how she did it
News Break:
How I Spoke 5.0 CGPA Into Existence, Made 'Vice-Chancellor' At 21 - Woman
Correct NG:
How I spoke my 5.0 CGPA into existence and was made the Vice-Chancellor of my school – Nigerian lady
Instablog 9ja:
How I spoke a 5.0 CGPA into existence and was made the Vice-Chancellor of my school — Student
Naija Parrot:
“I put my faith to work” – Woman who graduated with 5.00 CGPA and was declared the Vice Chancellor for one day at her University reveals how she did it
Naija News:
Young Lady ‘Declared’ Vice Chancellor Of Enugu Varsity After Graduating With 5.00 CGPA
More Picks
1
Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos -
Legit,
11 hours ago
3
Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
4
Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
5
344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan -
Independent,
18 hours ago
6
Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure -
Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...