Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


"I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS" - Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end marriage
News photo Gist Reel  - A lady identified as Amara has sought the advice of people as she wishes to terminate her marriage over genotype-related issues.

10 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady laments The Info NG:
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady laments
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end her marriage Yaba Left Online:
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end her marriage
We didn’t check our genotype, now our baby is SS – Married lady seeks end marriage Lailas News:
We didn’t check our genotype, now our baby is SS – Married lady seeks end marriage
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” - Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end marriage Luci Post:
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” - Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end marriage
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end her marriage Naija Parrot:
“I and my husband forgot to check our genotype, now our kid is SS” – Lady seeks advice as she wishes to end her marriage
“My Husband And I Forgot To Check Our Genotype, Now Our Kid Is SS” – Lady Seeks Advice As She Wishes To End Marriage Naija on Point:
“My Husband And I Forgot To Check Our Genotype, Now Our Kid Is SS” – Lady Seeks Advice As She Wishes To End Marriage


   More Picks
1 Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info