Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child
Linda Ikeji Blog  - A police officer identified as Bishop Eno has been accused of shooting a woman in Delta State after she allegedly turned down his marriage proposal.

 

Human rights activist, Fejiro Oliv

9 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child Yaba Left Online:
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child Naija Parrot:
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child
Police Officer Reportedly Shoots Girlfriend In Delta For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Married With Child Edujandon:
Police Officer Reportedly Shoots Girlfriend In Delta For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Married With Child
Police Officer Flees After Allegedly Shooting Lady For Refusing To Marry Him – [Photos] Naija News:
Police Officer Flees After Allegedly Shooting Lady For Refusing To Marry Him – [Photos]
Police officer declared wanted for allegedly sh**ting his girlfriend for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with a child Instablog 9ja:
Police officer declared wanted for allegedly sh**ting his girlfriend for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with a child
Salone:
SHOCKING – Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Is Married With Child
Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Is Married With Child Republican Nigeria:
Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Is Married With Child
Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Is Married With Child Tori News:
Policeman Allegedly Shoots His Girlfriend For Refusing To Marry Him After She Found Out He Is Married With Child


   More Picks
1 Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 11 hours ago
3 Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info