News at a Glance
Burna Boy gifts sister his Bentley to celebrate Range Rover success
The Punch
- Grammy award-winning singer, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has gifted his Bentley to his sister, Nissi, to celebrate her successful Range Rover design.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
More Picks
1
Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos -
Legit,
11 hours ago
3
Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
4
Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
5
344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan -
Independent,
18 hours ago
6
Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure -
Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
