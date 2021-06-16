Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Scammers use my name for fraudulent activities, Actress Patience Ozokwo laments
The Punch  - Veteran actress, Patience Ozokwo, has lamented over the rate at which scammers use her name to defraud members of the public.

23 hours ago
