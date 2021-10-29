Buhari's Ex-Sports Minister Solomon Dalung Attacks President, Says He Can Be Easily Manipulated

Dalung, in a post on his verified Facebook page, urged Buhari to act swiftly to rescue his legacy from being banished ... Sahara Reporters - Former Sports Minister, Solomon Dalung, has highlighted what he described as the major problems of President Muhammadu Buhari.Dalung, in a post on his verified Facebook page, urged Buhari to act swiftly to rescue his legacy from being banished ...



News Credibility Score: 99%