Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


'I married a single man' Actress Rosy Meurer replies follower who said she married someone's husband - Kemi Filani News
Kemi Filani Blog  - Nollywood actress Rosy Meurer has revealed she married Tonto Dikeh's ex-husband Olakunle Churchill as a single man.

14 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 90%

 Additional Sources

Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of "breaking Tonto Dikeh Yaba Left Online:
Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of "breaking Tonto Dikeh's home and snatching her husband"
Husband snatching: Rosy Meurer ‘attacked’ by followers Lailas News:
Husband snatching: Rosy Meurer ‘attacked’ by followers
Rosy Meurer ‘attacked’ by followers The Dabigal Blog:
Rosy Meurer ‘attacked’ by followers
Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of “breaking Tonto Dikeh’s home and snatching her husband” Luci Post:
Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of “breaking Tonto Dikeh’s home and snatching her husband”
Actress, Rosy Meurer takes on IG followers who accused her of snatching Tonto Dikeh Gist Reel:
Actress, Rosy Meurer takes on IG followers who accused her of snatching Tonto Dikeh's husband (Screenshots)
Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of “breaking Tonto Dikeh’s home and snatching her husband” Naija Parrot:
Between Rosy Meurer and an Instagram follower who accused her of “breaking Tonto Dikeh’s home and snatching her husband”


   More Picks
1 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 "Actresses plenty for this country" Halima Abubakar writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 After singer Burna Boy's sister, meet 2nd Nigerian that designed the New Range Rover, many celebrate him - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu must not die, grant him amnesty – Mbaka tells Buhari [VIDEO - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info