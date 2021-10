Nnamdi Kanu Never Gave ‘No-Election-Order’ To Anambrans – Abaribe Independent - Senator Eyinnaya Abaribe, the Minority Leader of the Nigerian Senate, has revealed that the Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, never gave the order for elections not to hold in Anambra State. Senator Abaribe made the ...



News Credibility Score: 99%