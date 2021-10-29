Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Oscars 2022: Nigerian movies fail eligibility test — Selection committee
The Punch  - The Nigerian Official Selection Committee for the Academy of Motion Pictures, Arts and Sciences has announced that movies submitted by Nigerian filmmakers failed to meet eligibility criteria.

7 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Oscars 2022: Nigerian flicks fail eligibility test — Selection Committee The News Guru:
Oscars 2022: Nigerian flicks fail eligibility test — Selection Committee
Nigerian movies failed Oscars 2022 eligibility test: NOSC PM News:
Nigerian movies failed Oscars 2022 eligibility test: NOSC
Nigeria Pulse Nigeria:
Nigeria's Nollywood industry will not submit any film for the 2022 Oscars as all the films submitted to the local selection committee have failed to pass the eligibility test set by the Academy.
2022 Oscars: NOSC Reveals There Will Be No Submission As Movies Fail Eligibility Criteria Global Village Extra:
2022 Oscars: NOSC Reveals There Will Be No Submission As Movies Fail Eligibility Criteria
Oscars 2022: Nigerian Movies Fail Eligibility Test — Selection Committee Tori News:
Oscars 2022: Nigerian Movies Fail Eligibility Test — Selection Committee


   More Picks
1 Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed - The Punch, 18 hours ago
2 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 12 hours ago
3 Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On - Gist Lovers, 15 hours ago
4 Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF - Vanguard News, 15 hours ago
5 344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan - Independent, 18 hours ago
6 Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists - The Guardian, 2 hours ago
7 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 11 hours ago
8 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 13 hours ago
9 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 14 hours ago
10 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 11 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info