Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anthony Joshua reveals he found out reason for his shock loss to Andy Ruiz Jr two weeks after the fight
News photo Linda Ikeji Blog  - Former boxing champion, Anthony Joshua has revealed that he found out why he lost to Andy Ruiz Jr two weeks after their June 2019 clash.


Ruiz who was a late replacement for Jarrell Miller, sh

12 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Anthony Joshua reveals reasons for his shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr Within Nigeria:
Anthony Joshua reveals reasons for his shocking loss to Andy Ruiz Jr
Anthony Joshua Reveals He Found Out Reason For His Shock Loss To Andy Ruiz Jr Two Weeks After The Fight Republican Nigeria:
Anthony Joshua Reveals He Found Out Reason For His Shock Loss To Andy Ruiz Jr Two Weeks After The Fight
I now understand why I lost to Andy Ruiz Jr but I won Instablog 9ja:
I now understand why I lost to Andy Ruiz Jr but I won't give excuses like Haye and Wilder as all I want is another fight and Yes, I will also fight Wilder — Anthony Joshua
Anthony Joshua Reveals He Found Out Reason For His Shock Loss To Andy Ruiz Jr Two Weeks After The Fight Tori News:
Anthony Joshua Reveals He Found Out Reason For His Shock Loss To Andy Ruiz Jr Two Weeks After The Fight


   More Picks
1 Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos - Legit, 18 hours ago
2 "Actresses plenty for this country" Halima Abubakar writes - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
3 After singer Burna Boy's sister, meet 2nd Nigerian that designed the New Range Rover, many celebrate him - Legit, 19 hours ago
4 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 9 hours ago
5 I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure - Legit, 21 hours ago
6 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 17 hours ago
7 Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims - Daily Post, 20 hours ago
8 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 17 hours ago
9 Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 16 hours ago
10 Nnamdi Kanu must not die, grant him amnesty – Mbaka tells Buhari [VIDEO - Daily Post, 17 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info