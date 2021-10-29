Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

BREAKING! Court Freezes Account Of Benue State Government (Read Details)
News photo Naija Loaded  - A Federal High Court, Abuja has made an interim order, freezing all bank accounts of Benue State Government maintained in some banks in the country following its inability to pay back N333 million loan borrowed in 2008.

