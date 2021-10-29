Final Six BBNaija Housemates Meet Lagos State Gov., Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video) Gist Lovers - The finalist of the just concluded Big Brother Naija reality show gets to meet the Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at an event organized by the State. The final six met with the Lagos state Governor, Sanwo-Olu, at the State’s Lotteries and ...



News Credibility Score: 99%