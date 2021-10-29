Post News
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism
Independent
- Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.
15 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Vanguard News:
DSS advises media against sensationalism
The Guardian:
DSS accuses media of promoting bandits, secessionists
Salone:
UPDATE – Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism, Silent On Today’s Attack
Politics Nigeria:
DSS warns against Media Sensationalism
Naija News:
Insecurity: DSS Issues Strong Warning To Media Houses In Nigeria
Global Upfront:
Nigeria: DSS condemns media “sensationalism” over “bandits, terrorists and secessionists” activities
News Breakers:
Bandits, terrorists didn’t deserve media publicity – DSS
More Picks
1
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
14 hours ago
2
Former Nigerian midfielder Sylvanus Okpala speaks against Ighalo?s possible return to Super Eagles -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
23 hours ago
3
FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors -
The Punch,
4 hours ago
4
Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University, Lokoja, die hours apart -
The Info NG,
20 hours ago
5
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
23 hours ago
6
CBN: We expect minor challenges -- but eNaira is secure, dependable -
The Cable,
23 hours ago
7
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
23 hours ago
8
Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
12 hours ago
9
Gridlock on Enugu-Onitsha expressway may hinder fuel supply to S’East – IPMAN -
Daily Times,
19 hours ago
10
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
22 hours ago
