Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism
News photo Independent  - Independent.ng - Nigeria News - Top Nigerian newspapers - Breaking news - Top news headlines from Nigeria and World.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

DSS advises media against sensationalism Vanguard News:
DSS advises media against sensationalism
DSS accuses media of promoting bandits, secessionists The Guardian:
DSS accuses media of promoting bandits, secessionists
Salone:
UPDATE – Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism, Silent On Today’s Attack
DSS warns against Media Sensationalism Politics Nigeria:
DSS warns against Media Sensationalism
Insecurity: DSS Issues Strong Warning To Media Houses In Nigeria Naija News:
Insecurity: DSS Issues Strong Warning To Media Houses In Nigeria
Nigeria: DSS condemns media “sensationalism” over “bandits, terrorists and secessionists” activities Global Upfront:
Nigeria: DSS condemns media “sensationalism” over “bandits, terrorists and secessionists” activities
Bandits, terrorists didn’t deserve media publicity – DSS News Breakers:
Bandits, terrorists didn’t deserve media publicity – DSS


   More Picks
1 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Former Nigerian midfielder Sylvanus Okpala speaks against Ighalo?s possible return to Super Eagles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University, Lokoja, die hours apart - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
5 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 CBN: We expect minor challenges -- but eNaira is secure, dependable - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Gridlock on Enugu-Onitsha expressway may hinder fuel supply to S’East – IPMAN - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
10 Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info