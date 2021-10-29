Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Bandits kill 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set their corpses on fire
News photo Daily Post  - No fewer than 20 operatives of Nigeria security agencies have been reportedly butchered in Shinkafi Local Government Area of Zamfara State and bodies set ablaze by the notorious bandits operating in the state.

15 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Bandits Kill 20 Security Operatives In Zamfara, Set Corpses On Fire Sahara Reporters:
Bandits Kill 20 Security Operatives In Zamfara, Set Corpses On Fire
Channels Television:
Bandits Reportedly Kill About 20 Security Operatives In Zamfara
Bandits Kill 20 Security Operatives, Set Their Bodies Ablaze The Trent:
Bandits Kill 20 Security Operatives, Set Their Bodies Ablaze
Bandits set security operatives corpses on fire Top Naija:
Bandits set security operatives corpses on fire
Bandits butcher 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set corpses on fire Tunde Ednut:
Bandits butcher 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set corpses on fire
Bandits butcher 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set corpses on fire Within Nigeria:
Bandits butcher 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set corpses on fire
Bandits Reportedly Kill 20 Security Operatives, Burn Their Corpses In Zamfara Naija News:
Bandits Reportedly Kill 20 Security Operatives, Burn Their Corpses In Zamfara
Bandits kill 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set their corpses on fire Osmek News:
Bandits kill 20 security operatives in Zamfara, set their corpses on fire


   More Picks
1 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 14 hours ago
2 Former Nigerian midfielder Sylvanus Okpala speaks against Ighalo?s possible return to Super Eagles - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 4 hours ago
4 Two students bearing same name and in same department in Federal University, Lokoja, die hours apart - The Info NG, 20 hours ago
5 I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus - The Punch, 23 hours ago
6 CBN: We expect minor challenges -- but eNaira is secure, dependable - The Cable, 23 hours ago
7 Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 23 hours ago
8 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 12 hours ago
9 Gridlock on Enugu-Onitsha expressway may hinder fuel supply to S’East – IPMAN - Daily Times, 19 hours ago
10 Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child - Linda Ikeji Blog, 22 hours ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info