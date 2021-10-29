Post News
|
Newspapers
Login
|
Sign Up
|
Top News
Fresh News
Most Popular
My News
Video
Politics
Fashion
Sports
Health
Business
Technology
Opinion
Personal
Change My News Page
Login
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
More Top News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Naija Dailies » Sports Categories:
All Sports
|
Football
Naija Dailies »
Options
|
Edit Profile
|
Change E-mail
|
Change Password
|
Reset Password
|
Subscribe for Daily News
|
Change My News Page
Naija Dailies »
Fresh News
|
Change My News Page
|
This site uses cookies. If you disagree, please close it now.
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video)
Linda Ikeji Blog
- Governor Sanwo-Olu met with some of the BBNaija Shine Ya Eye finalists in Lagos today October 29.
9 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
The Punch:
Gov Sanwo-Olu Spotted Having A Chat With #BBNaija Finalists Credit: Instagram | ubifranklin
Igbere TV News:
BBNaija Season 6 Stars Meet With Governor Sanwo-Olu Of Lagos (Photo, Video)
Correct NG:
Governor Sanwo-Olu meets Big Brother Naija 2021 finalists (Video)
TV360 Nigeria:
Sanwo-Olu Unveils New Name For Lagos Lottery Agency
Gist Reel:
Moment final six housemates meet Lagos State Gov., Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video)
Gist Lovers:
Final Six BBNaija Housemates Meet Lagos State Gov., Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video)
Anaedo Online:
Final Six Housemates Meet Lagos State Gov., Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video)
1st for Credible News:
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video)
First Reports:
Gov Sanwo-Olu meets BBNaija Season 6 finalists, asks about Saga (Video)
Tori News:
BBNaija Season 6 Finalists Visit Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Video)
More Picks
1
Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos -
Legit,
18 hours ago
2
"Actresses plenty for this country" Halima Abubakar writes -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
20 hours ago
3
After singer Burna Boy's sister, meet 2nd Nigerian that designed the New Range Rover, many celebrate him -
Legit,
19 hours ago
4
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
9 hours ago
5
I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure -
Legit,
21 hours ago
6
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
7
Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims -
Daily Post,
20 hours ago
8
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
9
Police officer allegedly shoots his girlfriend in Delta for refusing to marry him after she found out he is married with child -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
10
Nnamdi Kanu must not die, grant him amnesty – Mbaka tells Buhari [VIDEO -
Daily Post,
17 hours ago
About Us
|
Contact Us
|
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Policy
|
RSS Feed
|
Sign Up
© 2013-2021 Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
One moment please...