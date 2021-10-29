Post News
Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News at a Glance
Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists
The Guardian
- The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (Rtd), has said that the need to follow due process was responsible for the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists.
2 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Daily Post:
Why we’ve not declared bandits as terrorists - Defense Minister
The Punch:
Why bandits haven't been declared terrorists — Defence minister
Independent:
Why We Are Holding Back From Declaring Bandits As Terrorists – Defence Minister
Peoples Gazette:
Buhari following due process before declaring bandits terrorists: Defence Minister
Pulse Nigeria:
Defence Minister explains why bandits have not been declared as terrorists
The Eagle Online:
PFN to FG: Declare bandits as terrorists
PM News:
Why we haven’t declared bandits terrorists - FG - P.M. News
Within Nigeria:
Defense Minister explains why bandits have not been declared terrorists
Edujandon:
Buhari Following Due Process Before Declaring Bandits Terrorists - Minister Of Defence
Naija News:
Why Bandits Can’t Be Declared Terrorists — Defence Minister
More Picks
1
Bandits collecting taxes doesn’t mean they’ve taken over – Lai Mohammed -
The Punch,
18 hours ago
2
Tomboy comedienne Real Warri Pikin puts massive curves on display as she marks birthday with stunning photos -
Legit,
12 hours ago
3
Nigerian Actor, Joshua Johnson Reportedly Passes On -
Gist Lovers,
15 hours ago
4
Nigeria still battling insecurity because we haven’t reformed military — SGF -
Vanguard News,
15 hours ago
5
344 new coronavirus cases, 18 deaths reported in Iraqi Kurdistan -
Independent,
18 hours ago
6
Defence minister explains the delay in declaring bandits as terrorists -
The Guardian,
2 hours ago
7
I joined Nollywood for money, not fame - Mary Lazarus -
The Punch,
11 hours ago
8
Nigerian govt planning to eliminate Nnamdi Kanu’s lawyers, others – IPOB claims -
Daily Post,
13 hours ago
9
I no close mouth again: Davido shows off expensive new set of white teeth after getting cosmetic procedure -
Legit,
14 hours ago
10
Zayn Malik DENIES he struck fiancee Gigi Hadid's mum but admits 'harsh words' exchanged | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
11 hours ago
