Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria
News makers
Top Nigerian Dailies
1
Legit
2
The Punch
3
Daily Post
4
Vanguard News
5
Linda Ikeji Blog
6
The Guardian
7
The Nation
8
The Cable
9
Channels Television
10
Sahara Reporters
11
This Day
12
TechPoint Africa
13
Leadership
14
Daily Trust
15
Financial Watch
News at a Glance
South Africa Police launch search operation for 36-year-old Nigerian man who went missing after complaining of financial problems
Linda Ikeji Blog
- The police have launched a search operation for a missing 36-year-old Nigerian man, Feyisara Olawale Olaleye, in Groblersdal, South Africa.
Police spokesperson Lt Colonel M
19 hours ago
News Credibility Score:
99%
Additional Sources
Nigerian Wedding's Blog:
South Africa Police launch search operation for 36-year-old Nigerian man who went missing after complaining of financial problems
Tunde Ednut:
South Africa Police search for Nigerian man who went missing after complaining of financial problems
Within Nigeria:
South Africa Police search for Nigerian man who went missing after complaining of financial problems
Tori News:
South African Police Launch Search Operation For Nigerian Man Who Went Missing After Complaining Of Financial Problems
More Picks
1
''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
19 hours ago
2
''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
16 hours ago
3
"Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad -
Linda Ikeji Blog,
15 hours ago
4
Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog -
Ladun Liadi Blog,
17 hours ago
5
FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors -
The Punch,
9 hours ago
6
Real reason I dumped APGA for APC - Anambra Dep Gov, Okeke -
Daily Post,
24 hours ago
7
Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator -
Sahara Reporters,
5 hours ago
8
Tiwa Savage gifts Iyabo Ojo N500,000 for mother's remembrance party -
The Punch,
20 hours ago
9
Gridlock on Enugu-Onitsha expressway may hinder fuel supply to S’East – IPMAN -
Daily Times,
1 day ago
10
NDLEA, DSS hand over 10 suspected internet fraudsters to EFCC in Enugu -
Ripples Nigeria,
20 hours ago
