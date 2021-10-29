Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justice, Mary Peter unknown after invasion of her residence by security operatives
News photo Daily Post  - Anxiety and confusion on Friday trailed the fate and whereabouts of the Supreme Court Justice, Mary Ekaego Peter Odili following the alleged unlawful

21 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

No name, wrong address... The Cable:
No name, wrong address...
Police keep mum on alleged invasion of Justice Odili Vanguard News:
Police keep mum on alleged invasion of Justice Odili's house
Court revokes FG’s search warrant after five-hour siege to Justice Odili’s Abuja home The Punch:
Court revokes FG’s search warrant after five-hour siege to Justice Odili’s Abuja home
Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence Under Siege Information Nigeria:
Justice Mary Odili’s Abuja Residence Under Siege
Police Keep Mum On Alleged Invasion Of Justice Odili’s House In Abuja The Nigeria Lawyer:
Police Keep Mum On Alleged Invasion Of Justice Odili’s House In Abuja
‘They Missed The Point Badly’ – Ozekhome Tackles Security Operatives Who Invaded Justice Odili’s Abuja Residence Naija News:
‘They Missed The Point Badly’ – Ozekhome Tackles Security Operatives Who Invaded Justice Odili’s Abuja Residence
EFCC operatives storm Supreme Court Justie Mary Odili’s home as probe of husband, Dr Peter Odili broadens Global Upfront:
EFCC operatives storm Supreme Court Justie Mary Odili’s home as probe of husband, Dr Peter Odili broadens


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tiwa Savage gifts Iyabo Ojo N500,000 for mother's remembrance party - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 We did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s home – EFCC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism - Independent, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info