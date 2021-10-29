Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

News makers

News at a Glance


How I slipped into ‘psychological coma’ after Big Brother Africa –Ex-housemate, Faniran
The Punch  - Some days back, an ex-Big Brother Africa runner-up, Tayo Faniran, made some damning allegations in a lengthy post on his Instagram page against the organisers of the show that he partook in seven years ago.

19 hours ago
News Credibility Score: 99%

 Additional Sources

Why I railed against “injustice” at Big Brother Africa- Faniran - P.M. News PM News:
Why I railed against “injustice” at Big Brother Africa- Faniran - P.M. News
How I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After Big Brother Africa – Ex-Housemate, Faniran Reveals Republican Nigeria:
How I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After Big Brother Africa – Ex-Housemate, Faniran Reveals
I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After My Loss – Tayo Faniran Naija on Point:
I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After My Loss – Tayo Faniran
How I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After Big Brother Africa – Ex-Housemate, Faniran Reveals Tori News:
How I Slipped Into ‘Psychological Coma’ After Big Brother Africa – Ex-Housemate, Faniran Reveals


   More Picks
1 "Naija nor difficult like this" MC Morris reveals he's leaving Canada to return to Nigeria due to high cost of living abroad - Linda Ikeji Blog, 19 hours ago
2 ''I watched a bit''- Gov Sanwo-Olu tells BBNaija finalists as he meets with them in Lagos (video) - Linda Ikeji Blog, 23 hours ago
3 ''From audio to video''- Relationship expert, Blessing Okoro, shows off massive building she is currently constructing - Linda Ikeji Blog, 20 hours ago
4 Be ready to kill many if you don't release TASUED students - NANS tells Army as it gives 24-hour ultimatum | Ladun Liadi's Blog - Ladun Liadi Blog, 21 hours ago
5 Nnamdi Kanu, IPOB Never Gave Order That Anambra Election Would Not Hold – Nigerian Senator - Sahara Reporters, 9 hours ago
6 Leaked tape: Tiwa’s sex without condom sends wrong message, says Ogiri - The Punch, 19 hours ago
7 FRSC warns public against patronising unauthorised number plate vendors - The Punch, 13 hours ago
8 Tiwa Savage gifts Iyabo Ojo N500,000 for mother's remembrance party - The Punch, 1 day ago
9 We did not carry out any operation in Justice Odili’s home – EFCC - Vanguard News, 22 hours ago
10 Anambra Election: DSS Warns Against Media Sensationalism - Independent, 1 day ago
Rapid SSL About Us | Contact Us | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | RSS Feed | Sign Up

© 2013-2021  Naija Dailies. All rights reserved.
warning

info