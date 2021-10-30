Keeping you up-to-date on Nigeria

Anambra election: Igbo forum cautions IPOB, others against interference
News photo Daily Post  - An Igbo socio-cultural organization, Ndigbo United Forum (NUF), has warned against interference and disruption of the coming November 6th Governorship election in Anambra State under whatever guise.

